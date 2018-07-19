Jimmy Smith practices for first time since Achilles injury

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith participated in team drills for the first time since his Achilles injury in December, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

It already was a good sign that Smith didn’t have to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. But he took another step Thursday after being limited to individual drills during the team’s minicamp last month.

That bodes well for his availability for the start of the regular season.

Smith, who turns 30 next week, made three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 12 games last season.

A first-round pick in 2011, Smith has played all 16 games in a season only twice.