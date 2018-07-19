Joe Mixon heading into camp 12 pounds lighter than last year

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
The Bengals expect Joe Mixon to be their “bell cow” in the backfield in his second season and Mixon’s preparation for that role included cutting some of the weight he carried as a rookie.

Mixon played at 230 pounds last year, but is down to 218 pounds with training camp getting underway next week.

“I was working in that heat,” Mixon said, via the team’s website. “I feel like that’s where I play my best. I was trying to get low last year but I wasn’t able to make it. I feel real good. My body feels real good. I feel like I’m in really good shape.”

Mixon ran 178 times for 626 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during his rookie season. He closed the year with 18 carries for 96 yards in a victory over the Ravens and that’s likely the kind of performance the Bengals hope to see on a regular basis this season.

Regardless of what it says when Mixon steps on the scale, improved offensive line play will be crucial to making that happen. First-round center Billy Price and left tackle Cordy Glenn were brought in to help make that happen and the coming weeks should start to provide some answers about how that attempt will play out.

  2. Sometimes a few extra pounds on a running back isn’t the worst idea. Jerome Bettis didn’t miss too many games in his career and his running style consisted heavily on running directly through defenders.

  4. uk2ndbestinthestate says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    ————————————————————————————

    Adrian Peterson hit the combine at 6’1 217 and played his entire career around 220. Plus you’ve got smaller backs like Dion Lewis at 190-195 trucking and stiff-arming guys. He’ll be fine.

  5. He got so many skins in the off-season he lost weight. Incredible what hittin skins can do for your physique.

  6. uk2ndbestinthestate says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    He may be happy about it but the I guarantee the Bengals are not. 218?! For a RB? You’d better be 5’6” if you’re 218lbs in today’s NFL and Mixon is 6’1”! I am NOT ok with this at all. Why did he have to lose any weight at all? All he needed last season was an offensive line that wasn’t a POS (Russell Bodine especially… poor Bills fans haha).
    ————————————————————————————–

    Melvin Gordon
    #28 RB6′ 1″, 215 lbsLos Angeles Chargers,

    Do you know how many RB`s in the top 10 weighed 230 lbs? ZERO!

  7. Losing that much weight is super easy. You can do it in like 2-3 days. Drink a bunch of water, only eat protein, and go to hot yoga every day. Boom your 10-15 lbs lighter. Every single time.

