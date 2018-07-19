Mike Hughes agrees to contract with Vikings

Getty Images

Vikings rookies are set to report to training camp on Tuesday and it looks like they’ll all be under contract by then.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that first-round pick Mike Hughes has agreed to a deal with the team. The cornerback was the only member of Minnesota’s draft class without a contract.

In addition to competing for a spot in the Vikings secondary alongside fellow first-round picks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, Hughes will also likely be in the mix for work as a returner. He averaged 31.8 yards per kickoff return and 16.6 yards per punt return at UCF last season while returning three kicks for touchdowns.

Once Hughes’ deal is official, there will be 12 unsigned picks from this year’s draft.