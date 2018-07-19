Myles Garrett trolls Ben Roethlisberger in hilarious video

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett still is hunting Ben Roethlisberger, whom he didn’t face his rookie season after saying he couldn’t wait to meet the Steelers quarterback and “chop him down.”

Garrett is trolling Roethlisberger again in a hilarious video produced by the Browns. The video, which was posted on social media Thursday by the team, has nearly a million views on Twitter.

Garrett, Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry, Duke Johnson, Christian Kirksey and six other players make cameos in a parody of the intro to the classic NBC sitcom The Office. Garrett, dressed as the Dwight Schrute character from the show, shreds a picture of Roethlisberger in the minute-long video.

Shortly after the Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, he began talking tough about wanting to sack Roethlisberger. The quarterback played along last offseason, but the two have yet to meet on the field.

Garrett missed the first four games last season with a high ankle sprain, which included the season opener against the Steelers, and Roethlisberger sat out the regular-season finale as a precaution for the playoffs.

The teams open the regular season September 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Oh, thank God,” Garrett said in May during the team’s golf outing, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. The defensive end added he “absolutely” plans to take down Roethlisberger.