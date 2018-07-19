Myles Garrett trolls Ben Roethlisberger in hilarious video

Posted by Charean Williams on July 19, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett still is hunting Ben Roethlisberger, whom he didn’t face his rookie season after saying he couldn’t wait to meet the Steelers quarterback and “chop him down.”

Garrett is trolling Roethlisberger again in a hilarious video produced by the Browns. The video, which was posted on social media Thursday by the team, has nearly a million views on Twitter.

Garrett, Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry, Duke Johnson, Christian Kirksey and six other players make cameos in a parody of the intro to the classic NBC sitcom The Office. Garrett, dressed as the Dwight Schrute character from the show, shreds a picture of Roethlisberger in the minute-long video.

Shortly after the Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, he began talking tough about wanting to sack Roethlisberger. The quarterback played along last offseason, but the two have yet to meet on the field.

Garrett missed the first four games last season with a high ankle sprain, which included the season opener against the Steelers, and Roethlisberger sat out the regular-season finale as a precaution for the playoffs.

The teams open the regular season September 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Oh, thank God,” Garrett said in May during the team’s golf outing, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. The defensive end added he “absolutely” plans to take down Roethlisberger.

9 responses to “Myles Garrett trolls Ben Roethlisberger in hilarious video

    ————

    He sat out cause his weak ass is scared.

  6. Maybe if they put as much effort and focus as they apparently put into being comedians and having a social media presence into being a good football team, they might actually resemble an NFL team and even win a game or two before this decade ends.

    As it stands right now though, the funniest part of this is the unintentional irony.

  8. I remember a few years ago, odds makers actually established a line for an imaginary game between Jacksonville and Alabama. That Jacksonville team was nowhere even close to approaching how bad the Browns have been recently. I wonder what those odds would be with these browns. Surely they would still be favored, but I don’t doubt that the spread would be much much smaller this time around.

    It is sad, I really liked the Jackson hire and thought he would be able to turn the team around, but he was hamstrung my Brown and DePodesta and their attempts to build a football roster like a baseball roster. Now, it might be too late for Hue, even if the team does make positive strides. I say he gets fired for anything short of 5-6 wins.

