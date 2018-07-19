NFL, NFLPA “working on a resolution to the anthem issue”

Getty Images

The NFL and its Players’ Association released a joint statement Thursday night, hours after word leaked that the Dolphins have included a “Proper Anthem Conduct” section in their nine-page player disciplinary document. The statement said the sides have had recent discussions and are working on a resolution.

“The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.

“The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice.

“Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.”

The players’ union filed a grievance against the league over its anthem policy. In response to criticism of players kneeling on the field, the NFL changed its policy this offseason, requiring players either to stand for the national anthem or to stay in the locker room during the anthem.