Nick Foles, Carson Wentz rank in top three in merchandise sales

The Eagles backup quarterback topped the Eagles starting quarterback in the NFLPA’s first Top 50 Player Sales list for the upcoming season. The list is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player-branded merchandise sold by over 70 NFLPA licensees.

The numbers account for sales in the first quarter from March 1 through May 31 and includes other products besides jerseys.

Six NFC East players are among the top 10, with Tom Brady, at No. 2, the only non-NFC East player in the top five. Giants running back Saquon Barkley ranked fourth and sold the most jerseys of any player “by far,” according to the NFLPA.

The Cowboys placed Dak Prescott fifth and Ezekiel Elliott seventh.

Besides its two quarterbacks, Philadelphia listed Zach Ertz (13), Alshon Jeffery (33), Brandon Graham (34), Fletcher Cox (46) and LeGarrette Blount (49) in the top 50. (Yes, Eagles fans still are buying products featuring Blount, according to the NFLPA. This is not a misprint.)

Other NFL rookies in the top 50, besides Barkley, are: Sam Darnold (20), Baker Mayfield (30), Josh Allen (38) and Shaquem Griffin (43).

Here is the top 10 among all licensed product sold:

1. Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

10. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders