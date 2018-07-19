Nick Foles, Carson Wentz rank in top three in merchandise sales

Posted by Charean Williams on July 19, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
The Eagles backup quarterback topped the Eagles starting quarterback in the NFLPA’s first Top 50 Player Sales list for the upcoming season. The list is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player-branded merchandise sold by over 70 NFLPA licensees.

The numbers account for sales in the first quarter from March 1 through May 31 and includes other products besides jerseys.

Six NFC East players are among the top 10, with Tom Brady, at No. 2, the only non-NFC East player in the top five. Giants running back Saquon Barkley ranked fourth and sold the most jerseys of any player “by far,” according to the NFLPA.

The Cowboys placed Dak Prescott fifth and Ezekiel Elliott seventh.

Besides its two quarterbacks, Philadelphia listed Zach Ertz (13), Alshon Jeffery (33), Brandon Graham (34), Fletcher Cox (46) and LeGarrette Blount (49) in the top 50. (Yes, Eagles fans still are buying products featuring Blount, according to the NFLPA. This is not a misprint.)

Other NFL rookies in the top 50, besides Barkley, are: Sam Darnold (20), Baker Mayfield (30), Josh Allen (38) and Shaquem Griffin (43).

Here is the top 10 among all licensed product sold:

1. Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

10. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

  2. This is also the first time in sixty years that at least half the people in Philadelphia have shirts on.

  6. That’s bc Philly fan uses them as “clean up towels” while they watch the 250th replay of the luckiest sb win in the history of the NFL. Best thing that ever happened to those people….hilarious.

  7. envybreedsidiocy says:

    July 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    The bandwagon is taking on much weight.
    ________________________________________________________________________________

    More like Philly is a huge market that was starved of a champion. But whatever makes you sleep at night troll

  8. I’m not an eagles fan and I find many of their fans annoying but I’m still happy that they won. I was so sick of the same teams making and winning the SB.

  9. It’s pretty easy to top sales when 25 other better options have already been purchased. A 150$ jersey doesn’t go bad and need to be repurchased yearly.

  10. Wow you win a Championship and you have two in two top 10.
    You dont win a championship and you still have two in the top 10.
    Cowboys Giants Eagles Representing, Redskins letting the BEAST down!

  12. Philly has been starved of a Super Bowl for decades. My whole 42 year old life. I myself have bought about a dozen t-shirts between my 2 boys and I. Heading up to Philly for Colts game on 9/23, and will probably buy another dozen. The joy has not subsided and won’t for a loooong time.

  13. What a shock, the NFC East carrying the NFL yet again. Every other team should be kissing all the East’s SB rings since the East is the only reason most of them even exist with all the revenue the East brings in.

  15. Word around the league by general managers is Foles is scared to be the man !

  17. Considering that Barkley has never played a down in the NFL in reality he’s # 1

  19. Why would anyone waste their money on dak prescott merchandise they’ll be giving those away with bags of ice in another year

  20. Foles@ #1. This list just shows how many people just like to wear a jersey without being a fan of the team. Its a Trend fake football fans use. Most don’t know name of other players on that team jersey they’re wearing. I mean who wore a Files jersey before? He won’t a SB so time to follow trend.

  21. “Lets be honest, Belichick handed the Eagles the win by not playing Butler.
    lol”

    Yeah because if he’s on the field there’s just no way the Eagles could have possibly adjusted their plays and still beat that awful defense. Just no way! He’s just that good! (yeah, I’m being sarcastic)

  22. tehtrashman says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    What a shock, the NFC East carrying the NFL yet again. Every other team should be kissing all the East’s SB rings since the East is the only reason most of them even exist with all the revenue the East brings in.

    ======================================================================

    You’re a fan of an entire division?…cool, I guess.

    But honestly who is buying Foles jerseys. He’s a backup (or at least I’m hoping he’s a back up if I’m an Eagles fan – which I am not).

  23. tb12greatest says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:33 pm
    eagle100x says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:56 pm
    Foles beats Brady again!
    —————-
    Carson Wentz has zero super bowls
    _______
    I’m guessing his post was too much for you to understand?

  24. Why are we supposed to be surprised about Blount jerseys still selling? Every stoner who rootes for the Eagles wants that jersey. Just like every stoner that roots for the Lions is going to want one now

  25. Lil’ Aaron won’t like this either. This just cost the Packers another $2-3M per year
    ——
    It just kills you that some say he’s better than Brady doesn’t it? Love it.

  26. crush22 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:54 pm
    tb12greatest says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:33 pm
    eagle100x says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:56 pm
    Foles beats Brady again!
    —————-
    Carson Wentz has zero super bowls
    _______
    I’m guessing his post was too much for you to understand?

    ————————

    No, I got it. I’m just reminding you Carson Wentz has zero super bowls.

