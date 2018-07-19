Raiders announce Greg Papa’s departure from radio team

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
A report earlier this week indicated that Brent Musburger will take over for Greg Papa as the play-by-play voice for Raiders radio broadcasts this season.

The Raiders have yet to confirm that Musburger is coming onboard, but they have confirmed that Papa is leaving the job he’s held since 1993. Team owner Mark Davis released an oddly punctuated statement on Thursday thanking Papa for his efforts.

“The Raiders organization would like to thank Greg Papa for his two decades of service to the Silver and Black.. He wasn’t just given the job.. He earned it.. With intense preparation Greg was always ready for the call.. Just as my generation remembers Bill King and “Holy Toledo”.. The Raider Nation will remember Greg Papa and “Touchdown Raiders”.. We wish Greg and his family the best in whatever the future brings..”

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores announced that he will also be leaving the broadcast booth after 20 years as Papa’s partner. No replacement for Flores has been announced or reported at this point.

  2. Sad day for the Raider Nation. I, for one, grew up listening to Papa – just as my father did listening to Bill King. Hopefully this was Papa’s decision and not Davis’. Either way, I’ll forever remember hearing.. “TOUCHDOOOOOWN… RRRRRAIDERRRRS!” Sorry, Mark, but Las Vegas can’t take away all of our memories.

  4. Papa did not want to go to Vegas. I think the timing for this change is good.

    I like Mark Davis’ ability to stand up and be counted.

    He is not afraid to forge ahead. Much respect…

  6. Thank goodness! As a Chiefs fan, “Touchdown Raaiiiders” blew. Now, someone PLEASE get rid of the Chiefs Mitch Holtus!!! “Touchdown Kansas City” yeeeeesssssshhhhhh……I’d insert a picture of bleeding ears if I could. I’d like a guy to just call the game and let it breathe on it’s own and not turn a NFL broadcast into 3 hours of “look at me” radio.

  7. Vegas is a new market with no past track record of support for any particular NFL team. So regardless of who the announcer is or whatever other publicity moves Son-of-Al makes, the fact remains that attendance at games and sale of PSL’s will depend upon the results on the field.

