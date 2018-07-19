Raiders announce Greg Papa’s departure from radio team

Getty Images

A report earlier this week indicated that Brent Musburger will take over for Greg Papa as the play-by-play voice for Raiders radio broadcasts this season.

The Raiders have yet to confirm that Musburger is coming onboard, but they have confirmed that Papa is leaving the job he’s held since 1993. Team owner Mark Davis released an oddly punctuated statement on Thursday thanking Papa for his efforts.

“The Raiders organization would like to thank Greg Papa for his two decades of service to the Silver and Black.. He wasn’t just given the job.. He earned it.. With intense preparation Greg was always ready for the call.. Just as my generation remembers Bill King and “Holy Toledo”.. The Raider Nation will remember Greg Papa and “Touchdown Raiders”.. We wish Greg and his family the best in whatever the future brings..”

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores announced that he will also be leaving the broadcast booth after 20 years as Papa’s partner. No replacement for Flores has been announced or reported at this point.