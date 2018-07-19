Randall Cobb out of walking boot, ready for camp

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb created a bit of a concern when a reporter saw him wearing a walking boot in an airport in June.

But the ankle injury he was dealing with then has apparently healed, a good sign as they prepare for camp to start next week.

Chris Roth of WBAY caught up with Cobb at his youth football camp, and saw him running a few drills with the campers.

“I will be involved in training camp when training camp comes around,” Cobb said.

He didn’t get into many of the details, saying he had to meet with the team’s medical staff to determine his level of involvement, but said the boot was for “protection” and that he felt “great” at the moment.

That has to be a relief for the Packers, as their receiving corps has a new look this year and need all the known commodities they can get. They released Jordy Nelson and brought in three rookies, so having a healthy Cobb working alongside Davante Adams and new tight end Jimmy Graham provides some stability.