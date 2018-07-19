Report: Chiefs to workout running back Marty Carter

Getty Images

Grand Valley State running back Marty Carter was one of three players to go unselected in last week’s supplemental draft. He now has his first workout scheduled with an NFL team.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, Carter is scheduled to workout with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Carter finished fifth in voting for the Harlon Hill Trophy – the Heisman of Division II football – in 2016 after rushing for 1,908 yards and 20 touchdowns for Grand Valley State. He was named the Division II Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American.

He rushed for 957 yards and scored nine touchdowns in nine games last season before entering the supplemental draft.