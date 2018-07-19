Report: Falcons have informed Julio Jones he won’t get a contract adjustment

Getty Images

Julio Jones sent the Falcons a message in skipping the offseason program and mandatory minicamp. So what does the star receiver do now that the Falcons have told him they won’t adjust his contract?

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported Wednesday night that the Falcons recently informed Jones they have not budgeted for a renegotiation for 2018 and have no plans to give Jones a raise for this season. Jones signed a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension with the Falcons before the 2015 season but is scheduled to make only $10.5 million in base salary for 2018.

The Falcons have never renegotiated a contract with more than a year remaining, per Schultz, but they have promised Jones a renegotiation after this season.

Despite the news, which surely doesn’t sit well with Jones, the Falcons still hope the five-time Pro Bowler will report to training camp on time next week. Jones has spoken to head coach Dan Quinn, and agent Jimmy Sexton has had a number of conversations with the front office, according to Schultz.

Jones has participated in quarterback Matt Ryan’s annual passing camp with the team’s other receivers in Los Angeles.