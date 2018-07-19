Report: Former All-Pro cornerback Albert Lewis in hospital recovering from undisclosed illness

Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders cornerback Albert Lewis is recovering in a Shreveport, La. hospital after being stricken with an undisclosed illness, per KSLA 12 News.

The three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection was admitted to the hospital on Monday and has been under the watch of the critical care unit ever since. However, family friends told the station that Lewis is alert and speaking.

The 57-year old Lewis spent 16 years playing for the Chiefs and Raiders after being a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 1983. He appeared in 225 career games and recorded 42 interceptions and 12.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams from 1988-1990 with an additional Pro Bowl appearance in 1987.

The Chiefs inducted Lewis into their Hall of Fame in 2007 for the 11 years he spent with the franchise from 1983-93.