Report: Ravens to pay Breshad Perriman’s roster bonus Saturday

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman has underwhelmed since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, but the Ravens are reportedly set to pick up his roster bonus this weekend.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that the team will pay Perriman $649,485 on Saturday. The team opted not to exercise their option on his contract for the 2019 season earlier this offseason.

Per Hensley, the move to pay the roster bonus doesn’t guarantee Perriman a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. They added Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead as free agents this offseason and also drafted a pair of wide receivers in April.

Perriman has missed 21-of-48 games due to injuries since being drafted and has 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns in the 27 games he has played. General Manager Ozzie Newsome called this a make or break year for the wideout in March.