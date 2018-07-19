Shoulder surgery, not ankle injury, landed Marshal Yanda on PUP list

Getty Images

When the Ravens put guard Marshal Yanda on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, the assumption was that his fractured ankle from last season was the reason.

On Thursday, we learned otherwise. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Yanda’s ankle is totally healed, but the team decided to put him on the PUP list because he had shoulder surgery this offseason.

While they’ve opted for the cautious approach with Yanda to start camp, Harbaugh added that he thought the veteran would be able to play in a game if the Ravens were set to play one right now. That suggests he’ll be ready to go come September unless there are any other ailments that need tending.

Yanda missed the rest of the season after injuring his ankle in Week Two and saw his run of Pro Bowl appearances end at six in a row as a result.