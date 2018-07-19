T.O. defends his HOF no-show

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2018, 8:07 AM EDT
AP

Receiver Terrell Owens has come under attack from many for his decision not to attend the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Even Dick Vitale, an annoying fountain of reckless positivity, has repeatedly called T.O. out, dubbing his decision “childish.”

Owens nevertheless remains committed to his decision.

“It’s always unfortunate and people have a lot to say when someone does something different, but what I’m doing is not wrong,” Owens said prior to Wednesday’s ESPY awards.

“For me I think, overall, everybody’s obviously wondering what went into my decision. I think John Wooden said it best: ‘Be more concerned about your character than your reputation.’ I think what the noise is right now is more about my reputation than my actual character.”

Owens insisted that he’s not trying to offend the members of his newest team.

“They’re making the narrative more so about me offending the Hall of Famers, and that has nothing to do with it,” Owens said. “I respect all of those Hall of Famers that have gone in before me and going in with me and after me. It has nothing to do with those Hall of Famers.”

Owens has recently said that he’s boycotting the ceremony for the Hall of Famers who have had to wait longer than they should have. But that may have been a narrative fashioned in the wake of the criticism; the real reason(s) may be more related to: (1) the unwillingness of any of his former teams to throw a lavish party for him in Canton; and (2) the over-the-top manner in which some voters attacked Owens to justify his omission from the Hall of Fame on his first two tries. Throw in Randy Moss getting in on the first try, and that probably was enough to get T.O. to decide on a no-show.

13 responses to “T.O. defends his HOF no-show

  4. Change the HOF rules. If you’re alive and decide not to show for your HOF induction, you don’t get in. TO, you just justified WHY there was a question on whether or not you should get in. Also, if you played for more than 3 NFL teams in your career, you probably shouldn’t be eligible either. There’s no doubt this dude was a gamer, and I was on his side during the Philadelphia debacle, but in the end, he’s tarnishing his legacy by pulling this stunt.

  5. There is no defending T.O.’s stand. The enshrinement ceremony is meant to honor the inductees. The only thing T.O. accomplishing is to further tarnish his legacy.

  8. If this were really about boycotting the NFL Hall of Fame and those who didn’t make first ballot, not yet another attempt to make it all about himself, he would decline being in the HoF entirely rather than staging his own celebration and acceptance.

    And for each of the allegedly snubbed players whom he feels should have been first ballot over the decades, who should not have made it that year?
    Who should be bumped to make room for that player the following year? Hopefully not another newly eligible deserving first-ballot honors…

  10. Happy Eagles fan here…

    Being on TO’s side through the Eagle’s debacle? Scratching my head on that one. I would genuinely like to hear why? Maybe I am missing something.

    This is how I understand it. He played one year on his 7 year contract that he chose to sign and wanted a pay raise because he had one good season and played well in the Super Bowl although we won the NFC championship without him, which has the hump we couldn’t get over. How could anyone be on his side for what he did to the Eagles? That is why he lost tons of money for his actions and the Eagles won its case for behavior that was detrimental to the team. He tried to finagle a raise one year into a 7 year deal that he signed and ended up getting zero dollars for that year. He told Brad Childress, the Eagles OC at the time, that Brad should only talk to TO if TO talks to him first. LOL Unreal!!!

    But seriously I am interested to see if I am missing something about TO and why I should sympathize with him.

  11. dolphin80 says:

    ” Change the HOF rules. If you’re alive and decide not to show for your HOF induction, you don’t get in. TO, you just justified WHY there was a question on whether or not you should get in. Also, if you played for more than 3 NFL teams in your career, you probably shouldn’t be eligible either. There’s no doubt this dude was a gamer, and I was on his side during the Philadelphia debacle, but in the end, he’s tarnishing his legacy by pulling this stunt.”

    This is why Owens is protesting the hall. Getting in should only be about his performance on the field. It should have nothing to do with his attitude or how many teams he played for. Those things are completely irrelevant.

    Here’s what’s relevant:
    15,000 + receiving yards (2nd all time)
    153 tds (3rd all time )
    5 time all pro team
    6 time pro bowler

    Also Owens became the only receiver in the history of the NFL to be named a First Team All-Pro selection with three different organizations

  12. I think the HOF and TO have both been wrong in the past.

    Currently, I believe the HOF will mention TO’s name as an inductee at the ceremony, and they should. I also understand that since he won’t be there in person, the HOF will not be having a presenter on behalf of TO and that makes sense to me as well. If he doesn’t want to show up, then no need to have anyone speak for him on his behalf if it’s not that important to him, but his name should be mentioned during the ceremony as an inductee.

    However, in the past, TO has made mistakes, and I believe those who debated whether TO gets in or not made mistakes and too much was said publicly. Everyone knows TO’s past. The HOF voters should have never gotten into a public conversation about TO. We know how he behaves, and some HOF voters erred by making public comments and airing their criticism when you know TO is not going to sit back and say nothing.

