T.O. defends his HOF no-show

Receiver Terrell Owens has come under attack from many for his decision not to attend the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Even Dick Vitale, an annoying fountain of reckless positivity, has repeatedly called T.O. out, dubbing his decision “childish.”

Owens nevertheless remains committed to his decision.

“It’s always unfortunate and people have a lot to say when someone does something different, but what I’m doing is not wrong,” Owens said prior to Wednesday’s ESPY awards.

“For me I think, overall, everybody’s obviously wondering what went into my decision. I think John Wooden said it best: ‘Be more concerned about your character than your reputation.’ I think what the noise is right now is more about my reputation than my actual character.”

Owens insisted that he’s not trying to offend the members of his newest team.

“They’re making the narrative more so about me offending the Hall of Famers, and that has nothing to do with it,” Owens said. “I respect all of those Hall of Famers that have gone in before me and going in with me and after me. It has nothing to do with those Hall of Famers.”

Owens has recently said that he’s boycotting the ceremony for the Hall of Famers who have had to wait longer than they should have. But that may have been a narrative fashioned in the wake of the criticism; the real reason(s) may be more related to: (1) the unwillingness of any of his former teams to throw a lavish party for him in Canton; and (2) the over-the-top manner in which some voters attacked Owens to justify his omission from the Hall of Fame on his first two tries. Throw in Randy Moss getting in on the first try, and that probably was enough to get T.O. to decide on a no-show.