Thursday morning one-liners

Bills legend Jim Kelly gave an emotional speech while receiving the Jimmy V award last night.

Taking a look at what the Dolphins can expect from older players in camp.

The Patriots are focusing on their LBs getting better in pass coverage against backs.

Former Jets coach Rex Ryan had high praise for retired CB Darrelle Revis.

The Ravens were optimistic on the first day of training camp.

Not everyone is feeling optimistic about the Bengals’ chances, however.

Browns QBs Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield are building chemistry with their receivers at USC.

The Steelers are young at CB but they’re deep.

Some former Texans are competing for the flag football title.

Saints QB Drew Brees thinks Colts counterpart Andrew Luck will rebound well.

The Jaguars have taken care of their paperwork before camp.

The Titans will count on their RB tandem this season.

The Broncos defensive line will be counted on to keep a high standard this year.

A closer look at Darrelle Revis’ Chiefs era.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has some land to sell.

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores is also out of the team’s radio broadcast.

The Cowboys aren’t bringing in other sporting events the way they used to.

The Giants CBs need to bounce back this season.

The Eagles may have a more talented roster entering camp than last year.

Perhaps Washington’s football team can ride the wave of local sports success.

Bears LT Charles Leno provided some roadside assistance to a Bears fan.

A look at what to expect from Lions rookies this year.

Packers WR Davante Adams has to adjust to being the top target now.

Vikings WRs Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen miss each other.

Former Falcons RB Warrick Dunn will have a role in the city’s Super Bowl effort.

Panthers S Mike Adams is making an impact beyond the field.

Former Saints LB Jonathan Vilma is getting a boost in his broadcasting career.

The Buccaneers’ run defense will be tested early this season.

Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche is planning a breakthrough season (look out below).

Taking a look at the new Rams LBs heading into camp.

Gauging which players the 49ers can least afford to lose to injury.

The Seahawks have some intriguing battles at the bottom of the roster.