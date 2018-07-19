Titans want to talk to Jurrell Casey about protests during anthem

Getty Images

Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said yesterday he intended to “take my fine” and continue to protest during the national anthem.

But perhaps because the fine isn’t immediately his to pay, the Titans want to talk to him about his plans before the start of the season.

Under the league’s new anthem policy, players who are on the field have to stand and “show respect” for the anthem, and any violations will come in the form of fines for the team.

“In the case of Jurrell Casey, I think our head coach [Mike Vrabel] and General Manager [Jon Robinson] are interested in having a conversation after he gets back from the United Kingdom,” team president Steve Underwood said, via Joey Garrison of the Tennesseean. “We think there may be some misunderstanding on his part. Because the new league new policy does not provide anywhere that fines are made against players. If a player doesn’t stand, the teams can be fined, but not the players.

“There are two things that can happen that are considered to be legitimate under the policy: stay in the locker room or you can stand respectfully during the anthem. And it doesn’t apply just to the players; it applies to every employee of ours. So, we’re not exactly sure why he suggested that he would, as he put, ‘take his fine’ because there will be no fines levied against him.”

Casey made his remarks while on a promotional trip to England. He has never kneeled during the anthem, but has raised a fist afterward. No other Titans players has kneeled either, and Underwood was careful to point out there may be some “confusion about that.”

Underwood said he wasn’t disappointed in anything Casey said, but does want to talk to him when he returns, underscoring what a sensitive topic this is for teams.