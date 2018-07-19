Titans want to talk to Jurrell Casey about protests during anthem

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 19, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said yesterday he intended to “take my fine” and continue to protest during the national anthem.

But perhaps because the fine isn’t immediately his to pay, the Titans want to talk to him about his plans before the start of the season.

Under the league’s new anthem policy, players who are on the field have to stand and “show respect” for the anthem, and any violations will come in the form of fines for the team.

“In the case of Jurrell Casey, I think our head coach [Mike Vrabel] and General Manager [Jon Robinson] are interested in having a conversation after he gets back from the United Kingdom,” team president Steve Underwood said, via Joey Garrison of the Tennesseean. “We think there may be some misunderstanding on his part. Because the new league new policy does not provide anywhere that fines are made against players. If a player doesn’t stand, the teams can be fined, but not the players.

“There are two things that can happen that are considered to be legitimate under the policy: stay in the locker room or you can stand respectfully during the anthem. And it doesn’t apply just to the players; it applies to every employee of ours. So, we’re not exactly sure why he suggested that he would, as he put, ‘take his fine’ because there will be no fines levied against him.”

Casey made his remarks while on a promotional trip to England. He has never kneeled during the anthem, but has raised a fist afterward. No other Titans players has kneeled either, and Underwood was careful to point out there may be some “confusion about that.”

Underwood said he wasn’t disappointed in anything Casey said, but does want to talk to him when he returns, underscoring what a sensitive topic this is for teams.

27 responses to “Titans want to talk to Jurrell Casey about protests during anthem

  2. One day he’ll admit it was a mistake…till then he’s a great player who will use his status against the powers to be…not seeing the NFL loses fans as fast as they’ve done the past year the golden goose is gone.

  4. Just stop playing the anthem altogether. Honestly, I’m so sick of reading about it and seeing players use this as their platform that I’d rather see the anthem removed from the game.

  5. The NFL hasn’t been losing fans and there’s proof behind that. The 50-70 year-old crowd who doesn’t see a problem with police brutality won’t be around forever. As America continues to progress, more people will understand the injustices African Americans faces in this nation. No matter how much money you make, you will always be looked at as 3/5 of a person.

  6. He’s forgetting the by me purchasing a ticket, buying nfl licensed products, and paying the cable bill, I’m paying his salary. Don’t do it on my dime you bum. Do it on your own time. I say give him the kapernick treatment. Hope he goes broke.

  8. The Titans employ this clown. He repays them by causing embarrassment to the franchise.
    If I were the Titans, I’d cut him posthaste. Clearly he refuses to abide by NFL and Titans policies.
    If he is allowed to “break the rules” then other players will follow suit.
    Who pays the price? The Titans, the NFL, and crime victims.
    The Titans should also PUBLICLY explain to him that his protest is essentially pro-criminal. He, and people who share his views, are enabling criminals to continue to commit crimes and resist arrest…while using their skin color as an excuse.
    Casey should also be forced to repay the Titans and the NFL for all costs associated with public relations efforts to minimize damage caused to the Titans and the NFL due to Casey’s idiotic protest.

  9. Simple solution that teams have control over: If you disrespect the anthem, you do not play that day. Problem solved.

  10. youngnoizecom says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    The NFL hasn’t been losing fans and there’s proof behind that. The 50-70 year-old crowd who doesn’t see a problem with police brutality won’t be around forever. As America continues to progress, more people will understand the injustices African Americans faces in this nation. No matter how much money you make, you will always be looked at as 3/5 of a person.

    ———————

    Maybe you need your safe space?

  13. @youngnoize.com: You seem to think the “50-70 year old crowd” is the problem because we don’t see the problem? As a part of that crowd, I don’t see 50-70 year olds either performing the brutality or doing the protesting. Having been a kid in the 60’s, there was an awful lot of brutality and protesting going on at that time. The civil rights movement was at its peak. We lost great leaders to assassination (Martin Luther King Jr. and 2 Kennedys). We grew up at a time when these problems were much more a part of everyday society than they are now, but don’t confuse that perspective with “don’t see the problem.”

  14. youngnoizecom says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    Protest the anthem and make people so uncomfortable that they’ll be forced to read.

    ——

    Players taking a knee for the anthem doesn’t make anyone “uncomfortable” it pisses people off. Having a conversation with racists about racism doesn’t make people uncomfortable, talking about racism with people that aren’t racist makes people uncomfortable as they think you’re accusing them of racism.

    This whole national anthem protest thing is really ridiculous, I mean, what’s the outcome? When does it end? When police officers stop killing black people? What about Mexican people, White people, or Asians? Do you think the police will ever stop shooting at criminals that pull weapons on them or do stupid things?

    There is no end goal and at this point it’s turned into a “you’re not going to tell me what to do” protest.

    Take a look at Kaep and Eric Reid if you want to see what this nonsense gets you.

  15. youngnoizecom says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    The NFL hasn’t been losing fans and there’s proof behind that. The 50-70 year-old crowd who doesn’t see a problem with police brutality won’t be around forever. As America continues to progress, more people will understand the injustices African Americans faces in this nation. No matter how much money you make, you will always be looked at as 3/5 of a person.
    ————-
    I assume you’re presently being “educated” at a fine institution…so as America progresses as you say, why would African Americans “always” be looked at a 3/5th of a person ( I assumed you just learned that in your history 101)?

  16. Many of you choose to ignore it. The problem is your demographic. It’s not everyone, but the most problematic people in regards to this topic are the 50-70 year olds. It’s very much a part of society today, and we see it every day as these phones have cameras on them. That can’t be denied. What was acceptable in your day, shouldn’t be today. Either be apart of the problem or be apart of the solution.

  18. jam11163 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm
    He’s forgetting the by me purchasing a ticket, buying nfl licensed products, and paying the cable bill, I’m paying his salary. Don’t do it on my dime you bum. Do it on your own time. I say give him the kapernick treatment. Hope he goes broke.
    ———–
    Wow, do people really still think that their tickets, parking, and food purchases go towards any player salaries?

    How clueless can you be.

  19. youngnoizecom says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    The NFL hasn’t been losing fans and there’s proof behind that.

    —-

    Can you provide the proof to that claim? Ratings are down (regardless), the fact that the NFL made more money this year doesn’t equate to an increase in fans, it’s mostly due to the television contracts they signed years ago.

    I turned on football last year and noticed one thing at virtually all stadiums and that was that most of them were only half full (or less.) It’s easy to be a “football fan” and watch games at home for free, while wearing your $20 eBay knockoff Mitchell and Ness jersey. It’s another to be paying thousands of dollars on tickets, parking, real merchandise, etc, etc.

    The fans that actually, you know “pay players salaries” by actually, you know, supporting their teams financially, are over it.

  21. scutz1972 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    Just stop playing the anthem altogether. Honestly, I’m so sick of reading about it and seeing players use this as their platform that I’d rather see the anthem removed from the game.
    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Nothing says it has to be played before sporting events anyway. For a long time, it never was. I don’t remember the date or year that it started. If everyone has such a big problem with it or is tired of the story, maybe we do stop playing it before sporting events. It’s not really a big deal anyway. I support our country and anthem but I also support their free speech. That said, free speech doesn’t mean no repercussions. Go ahead and fine them. They can handle it. If it truly means that much to them, they’ll pay it and continue to do it.

  22. When the orange guy’s out of office and in prison, things will return to normal.

  24. YEP Cut him Be done with it IF a Player wants to hurt himself & his Career LET him BUT because of the current NFL Anthem Policy He will Hurt the team likely Hurt the teams available cap

  26. youngnoizecom says:

    He’s very informed on what his standing for. He runs a charity that you can google and his wife is a defense attorney.
    ====================================================

    That doesn’t mean he’s informed about anything. He’s not even informed on how the fines work.

  27. bucks4ever13 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Nothing says it has to be played before sporting events anyway. For a long time, it never was. I don’t remember the date or year that it started. If everyone has such a big problem with it or is tired of the story, maybe we do stop playing it before sporting events.

    ——–

    I seem to remember the national anthem being played before EVERY sporting event I’ve ever been to, and that started around 1988. The difference is that NFL players weren’t required to stand out on the field for it until the early 2000’s after 9/11 and when the military paid the NFL to help boost their recruitment.

    Until that point, players were still in the locker rooms for the most part, notable exceptions were huge games like the MLB All-Star Game or World Series and the Super Bowl.

    At this point, getting rid of the National Anthem won’t solve anything, it’ll only make matters worse.

