Todd Gurley says Rams are happy about the Seahawks’ dismantling

Not long ago, it was a fairly big deal when the Rams would beat the Seahawks. Rams running back Todd Gurley apparently thinks the pendulum has swung, in light of the rise of the Rams and the apparent decline of the Seahawks.

“Hey, you know we’re happy about it,” Gurley recently said, via USA Today, regarding the changes in Seattle. “We have to take advantage of the situation while we can. Those guys have been beating up on us for a while now. . . . It’s definitely time for us to come in and try to take over this division and try to be back-to-back champs. It’s not going to be easy. Everyone in your division knows you as well as you do, so we have to just come and try to take over that division.”

It definitely won’t be easy, because the 49ers are improving, the Cardinals are being overlooked, and the Seahawks could still be pretty good, because they still have Russell Wilson.

The two teams split their twice-per-year series in 2017. In 2016, they also split. The Rams actually swept Seattle in 2015, the season after the Seahawks had gone to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. Before that, the Seahawks had beaten the Rams four out of five times and seven out of nine.