Trent Williams, Josh Norman lose money for skipping team’s offseason work

Getty Images

Josh Norman and Trent Williams had their base salaries slightly adjusted downward after failing to participate in 90 percent of Washington’s offseason workouts, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The players might not notice.

Norman’s base salary falls from $13.5 million to $13.3 million for 2018, and Williams saw his drop from $10 million to $9.85 million, per Yates.

Norman, 30, signed a five-year, $75 million with Washington in 2016.

Williams, 30, enters the third year of a five-year, $66 million contract.