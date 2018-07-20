8,000 calories and two gallons of water a day fueled T.J. Watt’s offseason work

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a good rookie season last year, but he’s working hard — and eating hard — at improving in his second year.

Watt’s trainer told ESPN that Watt eats 8,000 calories a day and drinks two gallons of water a day to get him through the grueling workouts he’s been doing back home in Wisconsin, and his only focus in the offseason has been getting better.

“I’ve got a boring lifestyle. I’m not about any of that [other] stuff,” Watt said. “I work out, I go home, I grill burgers and hang out by myself or hang out with a few of the guys on the team. I’m not here for anything else but football.”

The Steelers hope Watt’s big appetite fuels a big season.