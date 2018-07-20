Allen Robinson feels “100 percent” as Bears camp opens

Getty Images

The Bears signed wide receiver Allen Robinson as a free agent with hopes that last year’s torn ACL would not prevent him from getting on the field right away in 2018.

So far, so good. Robinson avoided the physically unable to perform list when the Bears opened camp on Thurday and the wideout declared himself “100 percent” ready to go after arriving a few days early to start knocking “a little bit of the rust off” after a 10 month absence from the field.

“It’s the same thing like if you haven’t ridden a bike in a while, there’s nothing that you have to don’t trust or not,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Tribune. “It’s just getting back to certain things, just creating those muscle memories back.”

The Bears hold their first practice of camp on Friday and one of the things Robinson will be working on is developing chemistry with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Robinson doesn’t think that process will be “anything too crazy” and the Bears hope it will produce a fruitful partnership by September.