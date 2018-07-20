C.J. Mosley “ready to work” while waiting for new contract

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and said in January that he would like to remain in Baltimore for as long as possible, but the team spent the offseason checking boxes other than a Mosley extension.

That didn’t keep Mosley from working with the team throughout all phases of the offseason program and he didn’t change course when it came to reporting to training camp. Mosley is on the field and leading the defense while it adjusts to new coordinator Don Martindale.

“No updates so far,” Mosley said, via the Baltimore Sun. “My answer is still the same as at OTAs. I got here yesterday and I’m here today, ready to work. That’s what it’s all about. Whether something works out or not, I still have an obligation to be the guy in the middle who’s going to make the plays and make the calls.”

Mosley has been a durable and productive member of the defense throughout his four years in Baltimore, but has only been on one playoff team in that span. He said Thursday that he knows the reality in the NFL is that “you get replaced” if you don’t win games. Whatever the final record, dumping Mosley seems unlikely as long as he continues on his current course but it is a reminder that more winning would be welcome in Baltimore this year.