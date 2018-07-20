Cardinals waive Beau Sandland with non-football injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived tight end Beau Sandland with a non-football injury designation on Friday.

Sandland, 25, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in April.

Sandland entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2016 out of Montana State. He spent his rookie season on the practice squads of the Panthers and Packers.

Sandland spent the 2017 offseason with the Packers before they released him in August.

He made 37 catches for 632 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior at Montana State.