Colts G.M. declares Andrew Luck “good to go” for training camp

Getty Images

Good news for Colts fans: Andrew Luck is “good to go” for training camp. That’s the word from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Thus, the quarterback will not have to begin next week on the physically unable to perform list.

Luck will have no limitations, according to Ballard, but the Colts will monitor the former first overall pick and give him scheduled days off to rest his surgically repaired shoulder.

“He’s throwing the ball pretty well,” Ballard says.

The Colts likely give Luck some reps in the preseason as Ballard declared that Luck “needs to play.”

Luck has not taken a snap in game action in more than a year since injuring his right shoulder.