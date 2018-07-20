Dante Fowler suspended one game for personal conduct policy violation

AP

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler is hoping to make a good impression this year, in hopes of future earnings.

He’s going to have to do it in 15 games.

The league announced that Fowler was suspended for the first game of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Fowler pleaded no contest earlier this year to a battery charge for an incident in a parking lot, in which he was accused of knocking a man down, stepping on his glasses and throwing his groceries in a lake.

The former No. 3 overall pick is entering a contract year, as the Jaguars declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.