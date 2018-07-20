Darrelle Revis to retire a Jet by signing a one-day deal

Getty Images

Cornerback Darrelle Revis, who announced his retirement earlier this week, spent his best years with the Jets. Thus, he will retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.

Revis will sign a one-day contract with the Jets next week, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Revis, 33, spent his first six seasons with the Jets. He returned in 2015 for two more seasons in New York. Revis finished his career playing five games for the Chiefs last season.

He finished with 411 tackles, two sacks, 29 interceptions and 140 pass breakups in 11 seasons.