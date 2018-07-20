Darrelle Revis to retire a Jet by signing a one-day deal

Posted by Charean Williams on July 20, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Cornerback Darrelle Revis, who announced his retirement earlier this week, spent his best years with the Jets. Thus, he will retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.

Revis will sign a one-day contract with the Jets next week, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Revis, 33, spent his first six seasons with the Jets. He returned in 2015 for two more seasons in New York. Revis finished his career playing five games for the Chiefs last season.

He finished with 411 tackles, two sacks, 29 interceptions and 140 pass breakups in 11 seasons.

13 responses to “Darrelle Revis to retire a Jet by signing a one-day deal

  3. I hope he retires to an island and is never heard from again.

    *NOT in a slow painful death sort of way… just a disappear like D.B. Cooper sort of way (without the yearly “where/who is he” conversations)

  6. This just in… Revis did not like the terms of his one day deal and is threatening to hold out until the Hall of Fame ceremony if he is not paid commensurate with that of a two day contract.

    =====

    Oh.

    So we won’t be seeing him again?

    We’ll never forget you, Derrick!

  8. Actually surprised that the Jets aren’t offering a multiple year deal with guarantees on that one day contract. It is clear who won the business side of this relationship too.

  9. the sad part is that these comments reflect what many people will see as his legacy, the way people will remember him. I am not going to comment on the right or wrong of this, only point out that even if he gets in the Hall of Fame, this is how he will be remembered.

  11. People are upset that he tried to get as much compensation as he could. That makes him just like so many other Americans. He was a great player who shut down half the field. After the Jets beat the Patriots in the playoffs, Belichick had to go back to the drawing board to draft a player that cornerbacks couldn’t stop in Gronkowski.

  13. pastabelly says:
    July 20, 2018 at 5:26 pm
    ====================

    Gronkowski joined the Patriots in 2009. The Jets beat the Patriots in the playoffs following the 2010 season, Gronkowski’s second season. The Patriots drafting Gronkowski had nothing to do with Revis. That doesn’t mean the Patriots or Gronkowskis or Belichick are bad or great or anything else. It doesn’t mean Revis is bad or great. It is just the facts.

    As for why Revis is not well-liked by fans, it was the way (the style) that he tried to get more money. Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Kirk Cousins, Odell Beckham, Le’Veon Bell, and many other successful players seek as much money as possible without coming across the way that Revis comes across. Something about Revis’s contract approach came across as much less honest and straightforward than other great NFL players who also push hard for big contracts.

