Dennis Pitta, Jarrett Johnson to serve as color analysts for Ravens radio broadcasts

Getty Images

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta and linebacker Jarrett Johnson are moving upstairs to the radio booth on a more permanent basis in 2018.

As noted by former Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints director of new media Chris Pika, the 2018 edition of the Ravens media guide – available on the team’s website – lists Pitta and Johnson as the color analysts under play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky. Pitta and Johnson will call games on a rotational basis for the Ravens this season.

Pitta and Johnson two of four different former Ravens to work broadcasts last season. Running back Justin Forsett and tight end Todd Heap rotated games last season with Sandusky and full-time color analyst Stan White.

However, it appears as though Pitta and Johnson have replaced White on the broadcasts. White is not listed among the broadcast crews for either the radio or preseason television broadcasts for the team.

White has served as a color analyst for the Ravens broadcasts since 2006.

The television broadcasts remain unchanged as Sandusky, former Ravens head coach Brian Billick and sideline reporter Evan Washburn will call the preseason games.