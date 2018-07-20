Dolphins owner says “Proper Anthem Conduct” section intended only as placeholder

Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has responded to criticism related to the team’s “Proper Anthem Conduct” section of its disciplinary document. In a statement Friday, Ross said the one-sentence listing potential punishment for player protests during the anthem was intended only as a “placeholder.”

“We were asked to submit a form to the NFL on our overall discipline policy prior to the start of the rookie report date,” Ross said, via the Dolphins’ Twitter account. “The one-line sentence related to the national anthem was a placeholder as we haven’t made a decision on what we would do, if anything, at that point. I’m pleased that the NFL and NFLPA are taking a pause to figure out a resolution on this issue. I am passionate about social justice, and through the Miami Dolphins and creation of RISE, will continue to use the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.”

The NFL and its Players’ Association announced Thursday night they have agreed to freeze anthem rules as they discuss the issue.

League owners voted in May to fine teams for players who don’t stand during the national anthem while on the field. Players are allowed to stay in the locker room during the anthem.