Donald Trump re-embraces anthem issue

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch wishes that Donald Trump would leave the NFL alone. That wish won’t be coming true.

“The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again — can’t believe it!” Trump said on Twitter. “Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”

Of course, there’s nothing in any contract requiring any players to stand for the national anthem. The NFL had recognized the right of players to protest during the anthem, and the NFL has suspended the application of a new policy that would have required any player not in the locker room to stand for the anthem.

The NFL and NFL Players Association currently are trying to resolve the situation. It’s highly unlikely that the final outcome will reflect the wishes of the President. Which means that it’s highly unlikely that he’ll leave the issue alone.

Especially when it provides a welcome distraction to a week’s worth of not-so-flattering stories.

61 responses to “Donald Trump re-embraces anthem issue

  2. Ah, this is more entertaining than 99% of the games. These guys are pretty dumb not to just say “stand for the anthem or you’re unemployed”

  3. Heard yesterday on public radio that the Russians are also involved in Brexit, and the NFL anthem issue as part of their effort to divide the USA and the European Union.

  5. NIce. When you’re the greatest President of All time you lead Like a true American Should. This guy should be the NFL Commissioner and at least the ratings would come back up. I can’t wait for 2020.

  11. Every second Trump spends tweeting about the NFL is a second he’s not spending on getting a wall built, scrapping Obama’s Iran deal, enforcing immigration laws, and doing a myriad of other things to make America better.

    Let the fans impose the final judgement on the ungrateful NFL kneelers.

  13. Vladimir Trumpinski needs to worry about Cohen outing him way more than NFL players that hate him

  14. He doesn’t care about the issue and never has. The gullible god and country base eat it up though so there is no reason for him to be an adult about this.

    This is an easy win for him, he said so himself last year. Every time he mentions it, he get’s attention from his base.

  16. Go get em Donald. Players wouldn’t get away with that if I was a owner. It would be way worse the the Dolphins, they would be cut before the game even started!!!

  17. Did you ” Stand at attention , hand on heart ” when you dodged the draft , ” BONE SPURS ” ???

  18. Stupid is as stupid does. POTUS is right. Most NFL fans love America much more than they love the group of morons and their coaches on the field that are throwing their bodies around for multimillion dollar salaries. Most fans can’t even comprehend the insanity, the money involved, the life style of these drones, their fits of anger, their rotten personal lives, etc. What America does understand however is that when our National Anthem is played pre ‘any’ sporting event that it’s the proper thing for the players, coaches, fans, mascots, cheerleaders, stray animals in the stadium, even the homeless hanging out in the tunnels, to stand tall, place their hands over their hearts and thank God that they live in America. If the players can’t do that then they should be escorted from the field of play, the stadium, and permanently from the team. The spineless league officials and the even more spineless owners own this mess. Start with-holding game checks, or giving suspensions, or anything akin to saying ‘enough is enough’. Scru the NFL; a true lost cause!

  19. What’s unbelievable is that this president keeps injecting himself into how a private business does or doesn’t discipline it’s employees. Football players aren’t federal employees and the entire matter has nothing to do with “national security”. I wonder if Trump supporters would be OK with him telling their bosses how to administer discipline in their jobs.
    This man just can’t help himself. Doesn’t he have a Russian dictator to bow and scrape to?

  21. Comrade Bonespurs the draft dodger is a lying womanizer who cheated on his pregnant wife but he wants to take the moral high ground? Seems we have lots of dumb sheep who support this clown…… you should be embarrassed to say you support this clowns values…..comrade.

  25. Rule #1 of the internet is don’t feed the trolls. Trump is a master troll.

    He’s stunting all over the media and all the trump coverage is exhausting. But it’s not making his presidency feel threatened at all to the common man, like the media desperately wants, it’s making us laugh at all the media outlets constantly trying to bash him while he trolls you guys.

  26. Well Trump lost credibility in this convo when he sucked up to Putin. In front of the flag.

  27. ” when you dodged the draft”

    ———–

    I’m going to go out on a limb here and bet that the 106th president is going to be accused of this too.

  31. The Supreme Court has ruled several times that no elected official may pursue anyone to stand for the anthem or the pledge of allegiance. This is to protect our freedoms, freedoms the right has no problem trampling. People ask how dictators take over, this is usually the fist step. If you look at the countries that force this sort of thing you won’t find it in good places.

  32. Trump is a coward. He had a perfect opportunity to show the world, this great nation’s resolve by denouncing Russian meddling and direct attack on our democratic process, by directly confronting Putin and forcing him to answer for his country’s action. He would rather hide behind 140 characters and blame and confront other Americans for exercising their constitution rights. No matter your political leaning, every American should feel shame today for the actions of Our Commander in Chief.

  34. I like how President Trump says something, and makes grown men get on their knees to protest it. Can’t make this stuff up.

  35. If players wanted justice for african Americans they should be protesting the 93% of all black murders which are committed by other black people. If they did do that why do it at work and what does that even have to do with the anthem?

  36. Mr Trump is a great Patriot and one of the all-time best Presidents for facing a lying press, corrupt people in both parties and putting up with Mueller after Mueller has said, he’s not investigating Trump any longer. But the Prez should butt out of this deal. It’s none of his business.

  37. It’s funny that folks keep falling for the trump patriotism con. He yells America first but his family merchandise is manufactured overseas lol, think about that as you keep falling for the con, lol.

  38. Hes just a russian lover.he loves the fatherland and they would just shoot you there.He wishes he was four feet tall and had a pony as well.

  40. Time to put this “issue” to bed. Easy to do. Either (1) keep the players in the locker room during the anthem and flood the field with Purple Heart combat wounded military veterans holding a gigantic flag; or (2) stop playing the anthem altogether and just beat these “protestors” up verbally and make this an election-year issue. Simple. Next problem

  42. the real patriots join the corp army,navy air force coast guard. they dont dodge the draft.

  43. Is this the same president that was seriously considering handing over a former American ambassador to Putin and the Russians for interrogations? This Manchurian candidate us questioning someone else’s patriotism?

  44. If the cheeto in charge spent have as much time on foreign policy as he does on the NFL – we wouldn’t be the joke of the international community for falling for the same old North Korea bait-n-switch ploy and god-knows-what he gave Putin in Helsinki… I feel for that poor translator that had to be in the room… As others have said, he is a master troll and loves any diversion from what is really going on. The owners/players would be best served to just ignore the noise.

  45. I personally joined the corp for four years at the same time Our so called president dodged the draft.Now we got psudo patriots cowtowing with russians .Laughing my tail off at this nonsense.I like foot ball.I hate draft dodgers

  48. The same people who lose their minds if an NFL player takes a knee in protest are perfectly fine when their President kneels and grovels before Putin.

  50. Can we get on to football? Go to CNN to voice your political opinions. But NO, the liberals just can’t leave it alone.

  51. Registered republican here, lets be honest..he doesn’t care about this issue, he doesn’t care about the troops, he’s using it as a distraction from his lawyers private recordings that will expose him for what people fail to see today and it’s how he’s just another corrupt politician.

  53. guy who dodged the draft, doesn’t know the words to America the Beautiful… Takes orders from the Russian president, wants to lecture on patriotism. ok.

  54. Desperate to distract from his treason as Putin’s Poodle in front of the world. Nice job humiliating the United State on the world stage. “Maladets Donnie maladets”

    Maladets = good boy in Russian as equating to good job. That’s what Putin says about his poodle.

  56. Sounds like a good idea to me. Just remember the kind of people who play pro sports. The great Paul Brown said “Most of these players don’t know if the ball is inflated or stuffed.” lol. They are easily manipulated, especially by the media. Happens every day.

  59. Al Davis THEEEE Greatest Pro Football Commissioner of All Time…He basically forced the
    NFL’s hand to merge or be taken out by the AFL. Grow some massive ones Goddell and do the right thing, take the kneelers and protest out of the game. Mr. Davis gave minority’s a true platform to work and perform in the NFL whether a player, coach and/or management, that’s part of the reason his bust is in Canton. Roger and some of the NFL owners are in damage control again…XFL is coming soon.

    My hero Mr. Davis, RIP my friend…

    President Trump

  60. “NIce. When you’re the greatest President of All time you lead Like a true American Should. This guy should be the NFL Commissioner and at least the ratings would come back up. I can’t wait for 2020.”

    LOL

  61. It’s hard to take this dude seriously anymore, especially when he threw the American intelligence agencies under the bus. Let’s just forget this guy is even a legitimate president.

