Donald Trump re-embraces anthem issue

Getty Images

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch wishes that Donald Trump would leave the NFL alone. That wish won’t be coming true.

“The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again — can’t believe it!” Trump said on Twitter. “Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”

Of course, there’s nothing in any contract requiring any players to stand for the national anthem. The NFL had recognized the right of players to protest during the anthem, and the NFL has suspended the application of a new policy that would have required any player not in the locker room to stand for the anthem.

The NFL and NFL Players Association currently are trying to resolve the situation. It’s highly unlikely that the final outcome will reflect the wishes of the President. Which means that it’s highly unlikely that he’ll leave the issue alone.

Especially when it provides a welcome distraction to a week’s worth of not-so-flattering stories.