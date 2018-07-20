Drunk driver who killed Edwin Jackson pleads guilty

AP

The drunk driver who killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver pleaded guilty Friday in an Indiana courtroom, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Manuel Orrego-Savala faces 10 to 16 years in jail with sentencing scheduled September 14. He also faces federal charges of illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien.

The 37-year-old Guatemalan had a blood alcohol concentration of .15 percent or more when the pickup truck he was driving struck Jackson and ride-share driver Jeffrey Monroe in the emergency lane of Interstate 70 on February 4.

Orrego-Savala gave the name Alex Cabrera-Gonsales at the time of his arrest. He was charged in February with four felony counts related to identity deception.