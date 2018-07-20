Jameis Winston to begin meeting with potential agents

Getty Images

A day after word emerged regarding the three-game Jameis Winston suspension, the Buccaneers quarterback parted ways with his agents. Soon, he’ll be selecting new representation.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Winston is expected to receive pitches this weekend from CAA, Athletes First, and Joel Segal, among others.

When Winston made the move, one prominent agent suggested a reluctance to represent Winston. It’s unknown whether any agents passed on the opportunity to meet with Winston.

Winston previously was represented by Kenny Felder and Greg Genske, baseball agents with a very limited football presence. It’s believed that Winston was planning to make the change regardless of the suspension, with the goal of having traditional football agents negotiate his second contract with the team.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Winston will receive a second contract. His rookie deal runs through 2019, with a fifth-year option salary of $20.9 million. It’s currently guaranteed for injury, and it becomes fully guaranteed on the first day of the next league year, in March. Performance deficiencies and/or lingering concerns regarding his off-field behavior (the team has removed him from 2018 promotional efforts) could result in the Buccaneers choosing to move on.

If so, that would continue a 42-year trend for the Buccaneers, who have never signed any quarterback the team has drafted to a seconds contract.