Jets WR ArDarius Stewart facing two-game suspension

Getty Images

A banner offseason for the Jets has taken another turn, as another receiver has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jets wideout ArDarius Stewart is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, but testing positive for a diuretic or a masking agent.

The league hasn’t announced the suspension or commented (other than having one of their employees report it).

Stewart, their 2017 third-rounder, caught six passes as a rookie last season, and is buried on the depth chart at the moment.

Between the offseason arrest and potential league punishment of Robby Anderson and the release of oft-injured second-rounder Devin Smith, the Jets have had a rough offseason at the position.