Jets WR ArDarius Stewart facing two-game suspension

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 20, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

A banner offseason for the Jets has taken another turn, as another receiver has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jets wideout ArDarius Stewart is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, but testing positive for a diuretic or a masking agent.

The league hasn’t announced the suspension or commented (other than having one of their employees report it).

Stewart, their 2017 third-rounder, caught six passes as a rookie last season, and is buried on the depth chart at the moment.

Between the offseason arrest and potential league punishment of Robby Anderson and the release of oft-injured second-rounder Devin Smith, the Jets have had a rough offseason at the position.

14 responses to “Jets WR ArDarius Stewart facing two-game suspension

  3. ?Rough Offseason?

    They cut a guy who hasn’t been able to stay on the field for 3 years.
    A day 3 scrub gets a 2 game suspension.

    This has no impact on the team.
    The only meaningful bad news is about f Robby Anderson.
    I assume he’ll get suspended.

  4. Jets are the surprise team this season. They play tough and the Pats are in decline…and the Dolphins and the Bills are the Dolphins and the Bills.

  5. vargavarga says:
    July 20, 2018 at 11:44 am
    Jets are the surprise team this season. They play tough and the Pats are in decline…and the Dolphins and the Bills are the Dolphins and the Bills.

    “Pats are in decline” (we hear this every offseason) based on what??

  6. So, he got a good spin on the Goodell arbitrary suspension wheel. He should play the lottery today.

  7. “Pats are in decline” (we hear this every offseason) based on what??
    ————————————————-
    The fantasy hopes & dreams of every teams fans that AREN’T Patriots fans!!! Lol

  9. The testing for peds is stupid. If the NFL really cared about players using peds they would test after each playoff game or before. Then again I imagine Belichick would had been gone a long time ago Brown’s style if they would do this.

  10. Pats player….. 4 games

    Jets player…..2 games

    This is the justice system of Roger Goodell
    ———————————–
    1. Edelman tested positive for a PED, four games.
    2. Stewart tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent, two games.

    Exactly as specified in the NFL policy as agreed to by the NFLPA. Goodell had nothing to do with picking on the poor, mistreated, abused Patriots.

  11. Did he work out at TB12 sports therapy center or train with Guerrero at any point?

  12. willycents says:
    July 20, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    Pats player….. 4 games

    Jets player…..2 games

    This is the justice system of Roger Goodell
    ———————————–
    1. Edelman tested positive for a PED, four games.
    2. Stewart tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent, two games.

    Exactly as specified in the NFL policy as agreed to by the NFLPA. Goodell had nothing to do with picking on the poor, mistreated, abused Patriots.

    ————-

    The NFL still can’t even identify the substance for which Edleman tested “positive”

    But we have seen this before.

    1) Woody Johnson tampers with Revis…..$100k fine. KC tampers….a fine and a draft pick.
    2) NYG kicker gets a single game for domestic violence while the NFL policy is 6 games.
    3) Eli gets nothing for selling fake NFL memorabilia? That has to be the biggest joke of all.

    Why do the NY teams always seem to get off with little to no penalties under Goodell?

  13. He got a 2 game suspension instead of 4 because he gave up info on another player….thats how you get it reduced to 2. He is a narc

  14. Why is the Robbie Anderson “potential” punishment? Read the police report! He plead guilty to lesser charges, but the police report is covered by Article 46. lmao

    The Goodell cheating is incredible.

Leave a Reply

