Joe Flacco expects to win and thus end questions about Lamar Jackson

AP

Joe Flacco intends to keep his job, which means playing well and winning. Neither has happened in recent seasons, a reason the Ravens used a first-round pick on Lamar Jackson.

But Flacco expects both to happen this season.

The questions directed at Flacco about Jackson began the day the Ravens drafted the former Heisman Trophy winner. They continued Friday when Flacco spoke at training camp, but he doesn’t expect Jackson to become a regular topic of conversation during the season.

“No, I don’t because I think we’re going to win and we’re not going to hear about it,” Flacco said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Super Bowl XLVII MVP has gone only 20-22 the past three seasons with no playoff appearances. Flacco, 33, has never earned Pro Bowl honors.

Talk around the Ravens has indicated that Flacco is “energized” this season, but Flacco didn’t exactly embrace that notion when asked about it.

“Does it matter what I say? You guys are gonna [say] it comes from Lamar [being here] anyway,” Flacco said.

He insists his approach and his work ethic remain unchanged, because “I come in this building, and I work.”

Safety Eric Weddle, who has spent the past two seasons in Baltimore, is buying what Flacco is selling.

“I expect Joe to have a career year,” Weddle said.

Flacco’s season bests are a 64.9 completion percentage in 2016, 4,317 passing yards in 2016, 27 touchdowns in 2014 and a 93.6 passer rating in 2010.