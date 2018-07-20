Lawyer: Ex-girlfriend “believes very strongly” that LeSean McCoy was involved

Getty Images

The attorney for LeSean McCoy‘s ex-girlfriend said Friday that Delicia Cordon “believes very strongly” the Bills running back “had some involvement” in the home invasion and assault on her. The incident took place July 10 at the Georgia resident McCoy owns.

He has denied involvement, saying he was in Miami at the time.

“She absolutely thinks Mr. McCoy had something to do with it,” Tanya Mitchell Graham, Cordon’s lawyer, told Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News in response to emailed questions. “She believes anyone else involved was likely contacted by someone else on behalf of Mr. McCoy.”

After confusion over comments she made last week, Graham clarified that neither she nor her client is backtracking from their accusation that McCoy was somehow involved.

The police report of the home invasion called it a “targeted” attack and noted that “the suspect demanded specific items from the victim.” Graham said those items were pieces of jewelry that were given as gifts to her client before McCoy asked for them back.

Police made three visits to McCoy’s house before the home invasion.