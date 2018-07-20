Marlon Mack cleared for practice; Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers to start on PUP

Getty Images

The Colts cleared running back Marlon Mack for the start of training camp, but safeties Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers will open on the physically unable to perform list, Chris Ballard told reporters Friday.

Mack missed the offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery. He is expected to lead the running back by committee, especially with Robert Turbin slated to serve a four-game PED suspension.

Hooker, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his knee last season. In seven games, he made 22 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Hooker should return to work sometime in August.

Geathers underwent a knee procedure this offseason, according to Ballard, and is “close” to returning.

Geathers played only five games last season because of a neck injury.