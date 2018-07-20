Mitchell Trubisky went “zero dark 10” on social media

AP

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said recently that he wants to make those who doubt him “eat their words” and he’s taken a step to avoid hearing from some of those people during the 2018 season.

Trubisky referenced his jersey number on Thursday when he said that he’s gone “zero dark 10” on social media. Trubisky last posted something on July 2 and said that he and guard Kyle Long decided to stay off social media so their focus is only on football.

“Me and Kyle Long have kind of agreed to that,” Trubisky said, via ESPN.com. “Just block it out to be myself and realize I’ve got a great opportunity. I’m trying to put all my focus and energy into this game and what I’ve got to do. Whatever anybody else says on the outside, whether it be positive or negative or hype or just trying to tear me down, it really doesn’t matter to me. I know who I am. I know what player I can be. And I know my role on this team.”

It’s impossible to fault anyone who decides to spend less time on social media in favor of engaging with the real world, especially when they won’t need social media to tell them anything about how they’re doing. Scoreboards and stat sheets tell most of the story in a results business and neither the Bears coaching staff nor the fans at games will be shy about letting Trubisky know how he’s faring.