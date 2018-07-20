Patriots place Andrew Jelks on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Patriots placed offensive tackle Andrew Jelks on the reserve/retired list Friday.

Jelks, 24, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2017. The team placed him on the non-football injury list July 24, and he remained there all season.

He worked with the Patriots’ second-team offense during the spring.

Jelks played 24 games with 21 starts at Vanderbilt over five seasons. He missed his final two seasons with knee injuries, meaning he hasn’t played a game since 2014.

He began his career as a right tackle and moved to left tackle as a sophomore.