Ravens activate Vince Mayle from PUP list

Getty Images

The Ravens opened training camp with five players on the physically unable to perform list, but one of the quintet has been activated.

The team announced on Friday morning that tight end Vince Mayle is off the PUP list. Mayle was bothered by a high ankle sprain, but passed his physical and is now eligible to practice with the rest of the team.

Mayle saw most of his time on special teams while appearing in all 16 games last season, but did carry the ball twice for two yards and a touchdown during his 21 offensive snaps. Now that he’s healthy, he’ll be vying for time at tight end with Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, first-round pick Hayden Hurst and third-round pick Mark Andrews. Andrews is not practicing right now due to a soft-tissue injury.

Guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Jaylen Hill, linebacker Bam Bradley and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo remain on the PUP list.