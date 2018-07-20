Ravens practicing plays where multiple quarterbacks touch the ball

Getty Images

Could a two-quarterback offense be coming to Baltimore?

The Ravens had their first public training camp practice on Thursday, and at it they thrilled the crowd by getting multiple quarterbacks on the field at the same time.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports that the Ravens ran an offensive play on which starting quarterback Joe Flacco and his rookie backup Lamar Jackson both touched the ball. On the next play, Jackson and third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III both touched the ball. Ravens fans were clearly into it.

Whether the Ravens are just trying a few gadget plays at the start of camp, or whether they think they can use two quarterbacks on the field regularly, remains to be seen. But it does appear that the Ravens don’t think it’s quite as simple as Flacco competing with Jackson to keep the starting job, and Jackson staying on the sideline unless he supplants Flacco. Both Flacco and Jackson may get playing time when the regular season starts, and maybe even on the same play.