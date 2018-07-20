Report: Eskimos drop T.O. from negotiating list

Getty Images

The Edmonton Eskimos have dropped their dibs on receiver Terrell Owens.

Via Farhan Lalji of TSN, the CFL franchise has removed Owens from its exclusive negotiating list. It makes him free to sign with any other CFL team.

It’s unclear whether he’ll land with another CFL team. He’s prefer the NFL, but the CFL could be an acceptable fallback — if the price is right. It could be that the Eskimos weren’t willing to offer much more than the $54,000 minimum salary to the 44-year-old receiver.