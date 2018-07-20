Report: Julian Edelman won’t take legal action over suspension

Getty Images

An independent arbitrator upheld the four-game suspension imposed on Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy earlier this month, which left Edelman with a choice to accept the ruling or try the court system for a long shot at getting the suspension overturned.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Edelman will not be taking that chance in court. He will be suspended and miss games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins before being eligible to play again.

While we’ve seen other players, including Edelman’s teammate Tom Brady, try for recourse via the legal system in the past, it never seemed too likely that Edelman would go that route. Unlike Brady’s appeal of his Deflategate suspension, Edelman’s appeal was heard by an independent arbitrator jointly selected by the NFL and the NFLPA rather than an employee of the league.

That weakens any case that Edelman didn’t get a fair hearing on his argument against the suspension even if the outcome wasn’t what the receiver would have liked. Edelman will be eligible to practice with the Patriots during training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension goes into effect ahead of the season opener.