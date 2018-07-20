Report: Julian Edelman won’t take legal action over suspension

Posted by Josh Alper on July 20, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
An independent arbitrator upheld the four-game suspension imposed on Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy earlier this month, which left Edelman with a choice to accept the ruling or try the court system for a long shot at getting the suspension overturned.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Edelman will not be taking that chance in court. He will be suspended and miss games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins before being eligible to play again.

While we’ve seen other players, including Edelman’s teammate Tom Brady, try for recourse via the legal system in the past, it never seemed too likely that Edelman would go that route. Unlike Brady’s appeal of his Deflategate suspension, Edelman’s appeal was heard by an independent arbitrator jointly selected by the NFL and the NFLPA rather than an employee of the league.

That weakens any case that Edelman didn’t get a fair hearing on his argument against the suspension even if the outcome wasn’t what the receiver would have liked. Edelman will be eligible to practice with the Patriots during training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension goes into effect ahead of the season opener.

  5. It can’t be adderal. That’s Brady’s choice drug, and obviously it’s legal in cheaterland.

  8. Not about his guilt… but I think players should take legal action when failed test information is leaked before its supposed to be made public. IMO, the office simply leaks too much information/mis-information.

  9. redlikethepig says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:19 am
    It’s all part of Goodell’s plan to destroy the Patriots and America.

    ———————–

    He and Trump, absolutely. Two peas in a pod.

  10. revren10 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:14 am
    should just come out and say its Adderall or deer antler spray
    —————————————————————
    He should have listened to my recommendation to have one of the Mannings adopt him. He would have received no suspension, and would be hailed as a hero everywhere outside of New England.

  11. Was PEDton Manning suspended? Oh wait….He blatantly cheated on a brand name HGH source from Guyer and we have no idea what Edelman even tested positive for, even if he did.

    Isn’t that nice.

  12. .
    It could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Edelman should be fresher late in the season. Plus, his absence will force some of the Patriots underperforming veterans (Britt, Dorsett, Patterson, Matthews and Mitchell) to step up and carry the load.
    .

  13. There are over 20 NFL players suspended this summer. Funny how only a Patriot player gets an article solely dedicated to him as if the rest of the players are not significant and not worthy even to be mentioned. Wonder why?

  16. unclebluck says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:51 am
    same drivel on every article related to Patriots…
    —————————————————————
    Your obsession with the Patriots knows no bounds.

  18. tajuara says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:50 am
    I am still waiting on Tom Brady suing the NFL and Goddell for $1 billion for damaging the TB12 brand

    —————

    Me too. When Goodell is caught cheating at all, the NFL should be sued for consumer fraud at the very least.

    The way he’s gone about trying to manipulate the league to improve ratings, has completely backfired.

    When Brady won his case in a federal court and 56 lies were unearthed in that Wells Report.

    Yet, Goodell still cheated. I am actually questioning whether or not Edelman tested positive or not, to be honest. They can’t even tell him what it was.

  19. tajuara says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:50 am
    I am still waiting on Tom Brady suing the NFL and Goddell for $1 billion for damaging the TB12 brand
    ———————————-

    Perhaps if you tried holding your breath it might help.

  20. kenmasters34 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:20 am
    Not about his guilt… but I think players should take legal action when failed test information is leaked before its supposed to be made public. IMO, the office simply leaks too much information/mis-information.

    We should not believe that all the leaks are from the NFL. As Florio wrote before and it has happened in the past where the source of leak is the player or player’s handlers who leak the information first.

    And for once, seriously think about this, to what advantage is it to the NFL to leak this information? What purpose does it service the league? None! Name me one benefit for the league. The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement on how this process plays outs. The results are what they are.

  22. Everyone has seen Brady’s beach bod right. Not exactly a challenge to look like that if you train every day. Odds of Brady using PEDs is basically zero. Not saying he never has (I honestly believe nearly every football player has at least tried it). If you look at him in 2007 he was a much bigger guy, but after he got hurt in 2008 he swore off major weight training.

  23. all good. needs extra rest anyway. brand new team every year, the great bill belichick will have them competitive again. proud of edelman that he tried everything he could to heal fast.

  24. Patriots fans …WAAHHHHH. WAHHHHH. Ideal Gas Law. Goodell cheats. But…what about Manning. Everyone is innocent except for everyone else. It’s tired. It’s cliche. It’s trite. It’s ignorant.

  25. TruFBFan says:
    July 20, 2018 at 10:24 am
    Patriots fans …WAAHHHHH. WAHHHHH. Ideal Gas Law. Goodell cheats. But…what about Manning. Everyone is innocent except for everyone else. It’s tired. It’s cliche. It’s trite. It’s ignorant.

    0 2 Rate This

    ————————

    yes, a fanbase wanting their team to be treated fairly and not cheated, is “trite” and “ignorant”.

    Get to a local community college, please.

    You enabling Goodell the cheater, means you approve of his cheating.

  28. upyoursnfu says:
    July 20, 2018 at 10:35 am
    Why did he apologize if he did noting wrong?

    ———————–

    This is hilarious. Apologizing for it being a news story. Maybe he thought he’d learn more once he got what it was from the NFL? Maybe he did do something wrong, but if you don’t know what it is on the banned list and you can’t even identify it, why is he suspended?

    I want to see the data and the results as a paying customer, because I don’t trust Goodell here.

    It’s possible he took something, but the fact he appealed the way he did and this idea of a lawsuit is even a question for him, is somewhat suspicious.

  29. aarons444 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 10:11 am
    He and Trump, absolutely. Two peas in a pod.
    =====

    Kraft and Brady?

    Agreed

    ————————

    At least Kraft said he doesn’t agree with Trump on everything, even if I don’t agree with the old millionaire rhetoric of voting for the Republican that is going to lower your taxes here. With Trump, that is off the table.

    He’s mot your traditional Republican politician. He’s a corrupt, silver spooned daddy’s boy loser, cuckoo bird with an IQ of 100.

    So, yes, I can’t speak as to why on god’s green earth two intelligent people like Kraft, Brady or BB would support such a despicble human like Trump.

    It’s mingboggling to me, and after 18 months of the cuckoo bird in the White House, I wonder if all 3 actually regret voting for him.

  30. limakey says:
    July 20, 2018 at 10:04 am
    kenmasters34 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:20 am
    Not about his guilt… but I think players should take legal action when failed test information is leaked before its supposed to be made public. IMO, the office simply leaks too much information/mis-information.

    We should not believe that all the leaks are from the NFL. As Florio wrote before and it has happened in the past where the source of leak is the player or player’s handlers who leak the information first.

    And for once, seriously think about this, to what advantage is it to the NFL to leak this information? What purpose does it service the league? None! Name me one benefit for the league. The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement on how this process plays outs. The results are what they are.

    3 4 Rate This

    ——————-

    Moron, the leaks are 100% from 345 Park Ave. Someone got real giddy about the news and leaked it. 90% of the NFL front office are people from NY or NJ as Jets or Giants fans.

  33. george1859 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 9:17 am
    It can’t be adderal. That’s Brady’s choice drug, and obviously it’s legal in cheaterland.
    ================
    And here many thought it was HGH. That’s about as accurate as adderall so why not.

