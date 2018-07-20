Report: Zach Strief offered Saints play-by-play radio job

Getty Images

Former offensive lineman Zach Strief has received an offer to become the Saints play-by-play voice, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

The deal and the announcement are expected next week.

Pelicans play-by-play announcers Sean Kelly and Joel Meyers and former WWL-TV anchor Mike Hoss were the other candidates to replace Jim Henderson, who retired in February.

Strief will join Deuce McAllister, who serves as the analyst, in the team’s radio booth.

Strief, who has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Northwestern University, retired in March after a 12-year career with the Saints.