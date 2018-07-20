Roc Nation also will make a pitch to Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The list of potential representatives of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has increased to four.

In addition to the three firms identified by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, PFT has learned that Roc Nation Sports will make a pitch to become the new agency that handles Winston’s football contract.

Ari Nissim is the Roc Nation agent that would represent Winston. From CAA, Tom Condon and Todd France would serve as the agents. David Mulugheta, not David Dunn, would represent Winston if he chooses Athletes First. And Joel Segal would handle Winston on behalf of Lagardére Sports.

There possibly is at least one more firm that will be making a pitch to Winston. It’s still not known whether any agents declined the opportunity. Of course, it would be hard to justify the chance to negotiate what could be the latest $100 million NFL contract.