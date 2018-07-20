Steve Tisch pushes back against Donald Trump

Getty Images

The NFL has been taking left hooks and body blows from the Commander-in-Chief for nearly a year over the anthem issue, without fighting back. But maybe they eventually will be.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch has gone on the record to urge President Donald Trump to leave the NFL alone.

“Hopefully he’ll have much more going on that he’s going have to deal with and should deal with and must deal with than worrying about what NFL players do,” Tisch told Mark Malkin of The Hollywood Reporter. “He has no understanding of why they take a knee or why they’re protesting. When the new season starts, I hope his priorities are not criticizing the NFL and telling owners what to do and what not to do.”

It’s unclear what the NFL will do if Trump continues to bash the NFL over its anthem policy. He has told Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that it’s a “very winning, strong issue.” With midterm elections approaching and an ever-present need for a convenient distraction, Trump likely won’t be going away.

Indeed, it’s likely that he’ll have a response or two to Tisch on Twitter, sooner than later.