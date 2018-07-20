Steve Tisch pushes back against Donald Trump

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
The NFL has been taking left hooks and body blows from the Commander-in-Chief for nearly a year over the anthem issue, without fighting back. But maybe they eventually will be.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch has gone on the record to urge President Donald Trump to leave the NFL alone.

“Hopefully he’ll have much more going on that he’s going have to deal with and should deal with and must deal with than worrying about what NFL players do,” Tisch told Mark Malkin of The Hollywood Reporter. “He has no understanding of why they take a knee or why they’re protesting. When the new season starts, I hope his priorities are not criticizing the NFL and telling owners what to do and what not to do.”

It’s unclear what the NFL will do if Trump continues to bash the NFL over its anthem policy. He has told Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that it’s a “very winning, strong issue.” With midterm elections approaching and an ever-present need for a convenient distraction, Trump likely won’t be going away.

Indeed, it’s likely that he’ll have a response or two to Tisch on Twitter, sooner than later.

53 responses to “Steve Tisch pushes back against Donald Trump

  1. LOL, can’t wait for trumps reaction. I’m sure he’ll back down now that this guy spoke up. very low IQ steve tisch should concentrate on his team that didn’t win many games last year, very bad record!!!!!!

  2. Seems like our President isn’t the ONLY one who doesn’t understand why somebody would take a knee during our national anthem. How about just have the players stay in the locker room. Problem solved!

  4. He has told Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that it’s a “very winning, strong issue.” With midterm elections approaching…

    ———–
    It seems to be winning with the media too…

    So, in the end, we get another article chalked full of the same old arguments because everyone is dug into position…

  6. pauldeba says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    LOL, can’t wait for trumps reaction. I’m sure he’ll back down now that this guy spoke up. very low IQ steve tisch should concentrate on his team that didn’t win many games last year, very bad record!!!!!!
    —————————————————

    Tisch might have low IQ but I think Trump has even lower IQ. Trump talks like a 5th grader. He’s always using words like ‘very’ or ‘bad’…kind of like you I guess.

    Anyway, doesn’t matter how bad the Giants are, Tisch is right. Trump has bigger issues to worry about than criticizing players kneeling.

  7. “LOL, can’t wait for trumps reaction. I’m sure he’ll back down now that this guy spoke up. very low IQ steve tisch should concentrate on his team that didn’t win many games last year, very bad record!!!!!!”

    ================

    1. Express faith in Trump.
    2. Futile attempt at sarcasm.
    3. Insult the opponent.
    4. Point out the opponent’s shortcomings.
    5. Excessive adverbs to drive your points home.

    All the characteristics of the supporters of this regime.

  8. “Hopefully he’ll have much more going on that he’s going have to deal with”

    —————————————-

    “Hopefully” Tisch means something good to deal with, and not something like a 9/11

  9. “How about just have the players stay in the locker room. Problem solved!”

    Except for the fact that people are too stupid to attempt to comprise. In the quest for the win, everyone loses.

  12. Imagine how different the NFL and the country would be if it were just Donald Trump, Buffalo Golden Bills owner

    They should have let him own the team

  14. Tisch, the hollywood guy. Probably alot Tisch doesn’t understand. Wonder how many “casting couch” sessions Steve had. Oh by the way, he’s pals with Harvey Weinstein.

  16. By the time the playoffs roll around in January there will be articles of impeachment on the House floor.

  18. Meanwhile, while you’re focused on this, the Republican congress will be taking away your health care, social security and entitlements you paid for all your life with your taxes and giving billions in tax breaks and deductions to already obscenely rich people, corporations avoiding taxes off-shore and other fat cats who will buy the elections again and spend millions to make you think it’s food stamps and welfare that’s the problem.

  19. Have to say, it is weird to have a President that supports our Flag and Anthem, its’ citizens, it’ businesses and economy. What the heck happened there for a while? Wow.

  22. “He has no understanding of why they take a knee or why they’re protesting.”

    The question Tisch needs to ask himself is why would he let his employees protest wearing his company uniform on company time, and doing so in a way which harms his product.

    This isn’t about what Trump thinks, but about what the NY Giants fans think. Tisch would do well to remember that most of those fans work at jobs were they would be fired on the spot for using company time in a manner which makes their employer look bad.

  24. Putin’s Poodle is too busy figuring out the next way the humiliate the country with his treason at this point. Or maybe new ways of using campaign funds to pay off porn stars.

  25. murphyslaw40 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    “LOL, can’t wait for trumps reaction. I’m sure he’ll back down now that this guy spoke up. very low IQ steve tisch should concentrate on his team that didn’t win many games last year, very bad record!!!!!!”

    ================

    1. Express faith in Trump.
    2. Futile attempt at sarcasm.
    3. Insult the opponent.
    4. Point out the opponent’s shortcomings.
    5. Excessive adverbs to drive your points home.

    All the characteristics of the supporters of this regime.

    ===============

    I believe that was the point. I thought it was funny.

  26. rahavort says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    Trump is a baby who wears a suit. And a toupee.
    _____________
    Riveting comment!
    Can’t wait for the next one.

  27. After the week Trump has had, him falling all over Putin, instead of standing up against him…Trump should be the last person to urge anyone about Patriotism, especially the National anthem.

  28. Its funny how Tisch says that Trump has no idea why the players kneel. If you ask all the big babys why they kneel, youll get a 100 different answers. I agree they have the right to protest, but as men, they must also realize they could and should be penalized, fined or suspended. They all say the NFL is a business, well in business they would be fired for openly disobeying a company directive.

  31. Great – The president throws a fit when a few NFL players take a knee to show support for equal rights. The President then gets on his knees for Vladimir Putin and wonders why he doesnt get a standing ovation.

  33. This president has disgraced POWs, families of fallen soldiers, a traitor to the country and a draft dodger but he is going to tell us to respect the flag? If you don’t see what is going on you are blind. He wants to be worshiped like the dictators he so often talks about. We heard it when he was meeting with Kim Jong-un.

  36. More people watched the NFL than any other show or sport last year. Is kneeling in peaceful protest less patriotic than publicly fellating a foreign enemy that attacked America’s democracy?

  37. True incident
    Players from Ravens and jaguars knelt for the American anthem and stood for the British anthem in London
    Didn’t someone say don’t air your dirty linen in public…..

  40. PhD says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:15 pm
    Meanwhile, while you’re focused on this, the Republican congress will be taking away your health care, social security and entitlements you paid for all your life with your taxes and giving billions in tax breaks and deductions to already obscenely rich people, corporations avoiding taxes off-shore and other fat cats who will buy the elections again and spend millions to make you think it’s food stamps and welfare that’s the problem.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Exactly. To the letter.

  45. pantherfan95 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:07 pm
    Seems like our President isn’t the ONLY one who doesn’t understand why somebody would take a knee during our national anthem. How about just have the players stay in the locker room. Problem solved!

    ————

    How about just getting rid of the anthem before games altogether. The US and Canada may be the only two countries in the world that do this prior to domestic games and events.

    There IS a difference between Patriotism and Nationalism. This is nationalism, the same thing that plagued the very governments that we love to criticize and condemn from the past.

  47. jg2040 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:11 pm
    I don’t understand why Americans would watch a sport whose players hate America.

    —–

    So let me see if I understand this, if one doesn’t blindly and arbitrarily support everything that the political class does then they hate America?

    Because that’s the message being sent here.

  48. jg2040 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:11 pm
    I don’t understand why Americans would watch a sport whose players hate America.
    ——–
    I don’t understand why a small % of Americans scream “I LOVE FREEDOM!” but openly root for totalitarianism to defeat the very freedom they scream for?

  51. I’m not a Trump supporter, but am a Giants season ticket holder. Tisch is scum. Ever since that family bought half the team, fans have been gouged for every nickel possible. Tisch is a liar, thief, and bigger windbag than any politician. He should shut his mouth and count his money.

  52. Dan Muston says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    “Exactly. To the letter.”

    Exactly the opposite.
    ——
    Please point to the moment in world (regardless of century or country) history where the poor and the powerless dictated their countries political policy?

    The folks that own and operate those propaganda AM radio and cable TV stations disguised as “news” telling you that are be lying to you. Your fear funds their network. They have no other message other than fear and hate.

  53. Only language Trump understands is money, absolute power, win at all cost and either you’re with me or you’re against me. The fact that Trump supporters have fallen in love with a former New York, pro choice liberal is hilarious.

Leave a Reply

