Steve Tisch says Giants won’t punish players who protest during the anthem

Getty Images

It’s currently not known whether NFL Anthem Policy 3.0 will provide for potential punishment of players who kneel. It is known, according to co-owner Steve Tisch, that the Giants won’t be imposing discipline on players who violate whatever the new policy may be.

“We support our players,” Tisch recently told Marc Malkin of The Hollywood Reporter. “They are not going to be punished. There is not going to be any punitive action taking place against them.”

Fellow Giants co-owner John Mara may or may not agree with that position. After all, Mara declared a year ago that he received numerous letters from fans threatening to never attend another game if any Giants players protest during the anthem — even though as of then none had.

Last year, Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon did. He has said that he won’t this year, due to the possibility of being fined. If, as Tisch says, there will be no fines, maybe Vernon will revisit his position.