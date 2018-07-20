Thomas Davis planning to savor training camp like it’s his last

Getty Images

When the Panthers broke from OTAs in June, 35-year-old linebacker Thomas Davis walked back his previous plan to retire after the season, openly musing about the possibility of playing beyond this year.

But he’s also been in the business long enough to know that’s not a certainty, so he’s looking forward to reporting to training camp next week.

“I’m going into Spartanburg and totally embracing this whole experience with this potentially being my last time going down to Spartanburg. It’s just going to be one of those bittersweet things,” Davis said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “But as a football team we’ve got to remain focused on the task at hand, and that’s going down there, getting better and coming together as a football team.”

For Davis, it will be a bittersweet few weeks in camp for a number of reasons. In addition to the nostalgia involved with his 14th preseason, there’s also the reality that it will be his last football for a month, as he was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

“I’m definitely going into it with a very different mindset,” Davis said. “Because when you think about my situation and going into this season and this potentially being my last season based on whatever happens moving forward. . . .

“Obviously you guys know my situation [regarding the suspension]. So this is going to be my opportunity to be around my teammates and really bond and really get that sense of (camaraderie) that you build during training camp. We’re going to have a good time with it.”

Even at his advancing age, Davis has remained one of the top players in the league at his position. He rebounded from three torn ACLs and has made three straight Pro Bowls, evidence that he can still play. But he doesn’t know how long he’ll be able to, which makes this a poignant summer.