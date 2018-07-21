Bashaud Breeland to visit Raiders, Chiefs

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland may soon, finally, find his next NFL team.

Breeland will visit the Raiders tomorrow and the Chiefs the next day, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The 26-year-old Breeland has played his entire NFL career in Washington. This year he initially signed a three-year, $24 million free agent contract with the Panthers, but he failed his physical because of a cut on his foot that became infected, and the deal was called off.

Breeland has also visited with the Colts and Cardinals, but has remained unsigned to date. With training camps set to open, he’d like to get a deal done soon.