Breshad Perriman knows he’s in a make-or-break year

Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman has just 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career, a major disappointment for a 2015 first-round draft pick. As he heads into the final year of his rookie contract, he knows he needs to get better.

Perriman acknowledged some nervousness about his future, given that he’s playing for his future this year.

“It’s a scary topic,” he said, via the Baltimore Sun. “You know what’s on the line; you know that everything is on the line. It’s kind of like a make-or-break year, but at the same time, you can’t put that extra pressure on yourself. So I just really want to go out there and get better every day and control what you can control. Go out there and get better every day and go hard and everything will play out.”

The Ravens paid Perriman a $649,485 roster bonus, which suggests they still think he has a chance to be a contributor. But he’ll have to perform well in training camp just to make the roster, and he’ll have to play well this year if he’s going to have any significant interest in free agency next year.