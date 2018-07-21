Eli Rogers will work out for Browns and Raiders, too

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Eli Rogers suddenly has many suitors.

Per a league source, Rogers will work out for the Browns and Raiders this week. PFT has confirmed that Rogers also will work out for the Chiefs.

Rogers, who has spent three years with the Steelers, suffered a torn ACL in the playoff loss to the Jaguars.

In Cleveland, Rogers would be reunited with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was fired by the Steelers and hired by the Browns. The house is already a bit crowded at the position, however, with Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman, and rookie Antonio Callaway.

The Raiders have Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, and Ryan Switzer.