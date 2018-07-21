Jadeveon Clowney: “I’m ready” to return from knee injury

Getty Images

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney‘s offseason has been clouded by his recovery from knee surgery, but six months after going under the knife, he says he’s good to go.

Clowney grinned today as he said he has no worries about his knee.

“I’m ready,” Clowney said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Although he didn’t say whether he’d be on the practice field for the first day of camp, Clowney asked reporters, “Don’t I look healthy?” When he was told he did, he answered, “Well, there you go.”

Last year Clowney was able to play all 16 games for the first time in his career. This year Clowney is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and he’s eager to earn himself a big payday. He thinks he’s ready to do just that, and help a hopefully healthier Texans team bounce back in 2018.