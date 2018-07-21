Jadeveon Clowney: “I’m ready” to return from knee injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 21, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney‘s offseason has been clouded by his recovery from knee surgery, but six months after going under the knife, he says he’s good to go.

Clowney grinned today as he said he has no worries about his knee.

“I’m ready,” Clowney said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Although he didn’t say whether he’d be on the practice field for the first day of camp, Clowney asked reporters, “Don’t I look healthy?” When he was told he did, he answered, “Well, there you go.”

Last year Clowney was able to play all 16 games for the first time in his career. This year Clowney is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and he’s eager to earn himself a big payday. He thinks he’s ready to do just that, and help a hopefully healthier Texans team bounce back in 2018.

14 responses to “Jadeveon Clowney: “I’m ready” to return from knee injury

  2. Doesn’t nmatter if he comes back 100% … if JJ Watt comes back 100% … If Watson does also … Jaguars will own them and sweep them once again … Jag Nation is taking over that AFC South … Go Jags !!!

  10. Jag braggers aside, IF Houston gets everyone back healthy and IF they stay healthy I think it’ll be a tossup who’s better. Jacksonville better backfield, but Houston’s line will best in the league.
    And the Titans are good on that side of the ball as well.
    The new Black and Blue division.

  12. “Jag Nation is taking over that AFC South … Go Jags !!!”

    I know Jacksonville is very good, but it’s hilarious watching their fans talks trash because that’s what they were for sooooo long.

  13. Typical “clown” and “overrated” remarks by people who don’t get to watch him every week. In 2017 Clowney was the first AFC player since 2015 with 20-plus tackles for a loss and 20-plus QB hits in the same season. He’s in the same conversation as Von Miller and Sean Lee, seriously, look up the numbers. It’s hard to put a number on just how disruptive he is though. Houston needs to give him an NFL top-5-linebacker payday next year.

  14. Stop talking about the past … Janet Jackson said it and sang it best ” What have you done for me Lately ” !!! Learn it … Live it … And Love it man … Yes Jags were bad for a while … but that’s old news … We are back and badder than ever … We are looking to Dominate anyone that stands in our way to the Superbowl … so get use to us being good because we ain’t going anywhere !!! #JagNationRiseUp

