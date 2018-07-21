Johnny Manziel spectates, again

AP

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats entered an early-season bye week with a quarterback who had tied a CFL record with nine straight 300-yard passing games. And Jeremiah Masoli’s performances had kept Johnny Manziel on the bench.

In the team’s latest game, Manziel once again didn’t play.

But maybe that could change. Masoli threw for only 184 yards against the Saskatechewan Roughriders, with no touchdown passes and an interception. Hamilton lost, 31-20.

After the game, coach June Jones said he hasn’t considered making a change at quarterback. Given that Jones has said Manziel can be one of the best players in CFL history, it’s hard not to wonder whether at some point Jones will give some thought to letting Manziel give it a whirl.

The Tiger-Cats are 2-3 this season, which puts them in second place in the East Division.